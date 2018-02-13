Horizon Zero Dawn writers honored at annual Writers Guild Awards

Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn has beat out three other nominated games to receive the Writers Guild of America’s Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing award.

Though there are a number of stipulations that dictate which games are eligible for guild recognition, such events offer game developers a way to keep an eye on the games that stand out from the rest of the year’s releases.

Horizon Zero Dawn is Guerrilla Games’ open-world departure from its long-running Killzone series. The game credits the creation of its now award-winning narrative to narrative director John Gonzalez, lead writer Benjamin McCaw, writers Ben Schroder and Anne Toole, and additional writers Dee Warrick and Meg Jayanth.

Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks’ Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, TinyCo’s Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, and Tiburon and Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL 18: Longshot were the other titles eligible for the award this year.

Over in the UK, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice won the Best Writing in a Video Game Award at the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain’s event. Written by Tameem Antoniades and Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe, Ninja Theory’s action-adventure title beat out fellow nominees Battlefield 1 and Subsurface Circular for the annual award.