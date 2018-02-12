Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 13, 2018
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Jackbox Games, Remedy, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Jackbox Games, Remedy, and more are hiring now!

February 13, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Tools/Infrastructure Software EngineerQC Games Inc

Location: Austin, Texas

A developer in this role is responsible for owning the architecture, implementation and support of tools and infrastructure required for the creation of games and game services including build systems, source control, deployment systems, development tools, and automated/load test systems.

Sr. Systems Designer, Plarium Michigan

Location: Portage, Michigan

Plarium Michigan's ideal Systems Designer approaches game systems as a complex machine, with strong intentional relationships between different systems. As a Senior Systems Designer, you will create and plan the configuration settings and numerical data necessary to accomplish the game design, monetization, retention, and business goals of the game.

Lead Game DesignerRemedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment is looking for an experienced designer to take a hands-on approach driving the future of the story-driven campaign mode set in the Crossfire 2 universe. The role tasks a developer with establishing and driving the execution of the gameplay vision. You will guide the overall vision of the product including gameplay, narrative and world development while keeping special focus on developing and conceiving core gameplay features.

Gameplay Software EngineerJackbox Games

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Jackbox Games is looking for a Gameplay Software Engineer to join its small development team. The role seeks a dev that has shipped at least one game on a major platform and mastery of core software engineering concepts such as data structures, design patterns, and algorithms. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.13.18]
UI Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Jam City
Jam City — Culver City, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Game Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Sr. Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


