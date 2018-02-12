Director Yoko Taro to discuss the making of Nier: Automata at GDC 2018

The folks behind the 2018 Game Developers Conference are excited to announce that both Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro and game designer Takahisa Taura are coming to the show in San Francisco next month to speak frankly about how (and why) they made the game!

Their hour-long Design track talk on the topic, appropriately titled "A Fun Time in Which Some No-Good Game Developers May or May Not Discuss 'How we made NieR:Automata'", promises to be both fascinating and entertaining.

Normally we try to provide you with a quick summary when we want to bring an especially exciting talk to your attention, but this time we decided to just share the official session description with you. Here, then, is a taste of what you'll see if you attend this Nier: Automata talk at GDC:

"An unbelievably miserable lecture in which an extremely strange director, YOKO TARO, and an idiotic game designer, Takahisa Taura, will try to talk about the development of NieR:Automata, using their near-dead brains. It seems that they are thinking about taking a look back on the development of NieR:Automata, and how they came together to create one of the most perverse experiences in video game history.

"From the captivating imaginings of YOKO TARO to the satisfying action-packed battles of PlatinumGames Inc., they will discuss their design process and how they worked to bring the world of NieR:Automata to life… is what they are saying they will do, but they may end up changing their minds and talking about what they have eaten in the US in detail for one full hour instead. No one can see into the future. Don’t you agree?"

