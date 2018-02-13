Video: Six techniques for giving the player a unique narrative

Dynamic experiences that change with every session and provide players with a large amount of choice in how they play the game is important in crafting an experience unique to them.

In this 2016 GDC talk, Paranoid Productions' Richard Rouse III explores the strengths of games with dynamic stories, taking a look at six specific techniques that have been used in a variety of games.

Rouse discusses how these techniques can be combined in new and interesting ways, helping designers and writers to identify and strengthen the dynamic elements in their stories, keeping players engaged with the narrative for as long as they play the game.

Narrative designers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

