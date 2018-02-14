Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Chat with the composers of Middle-earth: Shadow of War at 4PM EST!

February 14, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Here at Gamasutra, we don't often get a chance to talk about the making of great game music that can stick with players even after they move on to another game. It's a complex, creative process that mixes technology and artistry in a method we often struggle to comprehend. Thankfully, for our benefit, game composers Nathan Grigg and Garry Schyman are well aware of this, and are planning to break down their process at the 2018 Game Developers Conference about their work on Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

But because we can't wait for their session, (and we have questions about the other games they've worked on), we've invited them onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 4PM EST to discuss the art and business of scoring for video games. If you're a composer, or have questions about working with composers, you should swing by and share your questions in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

