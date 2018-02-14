One year in, For Honor surpasses 7.5 million players

Newsbrief: In a recent investor call, Ubisoft disclosed that its historical mash-up brawler For Honor had surpassed 7.5 million lifetime players roughly one year after its first launch.

It is important to note that the figure itself is players and not sales, and the number likely saw a boost from things like free weekend promotions. But, lifetime players aside, Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot also told investors that For Honor has seen "over 1 million unique players every month."

For Honor is one of the major live games Ubisoft is currently supporting as a publisher, along with other titles like Rainbow Six Siege and The Division. The French company recently stated that the strong performance of its live games and back catalog titles is one of the major factors that has allowed it to focus on releasing polished and expansive triple-A games like Assassin's Creed: Origins.