Clash of Clans developer Supercell reports a decline in profits

Finnish mobile game studio Supercell said today it earned $810 million in profit and $2 billion in revenue for fiscal 2017. That's down from 2016, when the company reported $1 billion in profit and $2.3 billion in revenues.

Supercell's 2017 is still notable given that the company hasn't released a game globally since 2017, and as sales from Clash of Clans seem to be winding down.

“Our headline numbers for the year are not as high as last year, as we did not release a new game globally," said CEO Ilkka Paananen in a statement. "Our vision is to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever. This is how we continue to build Supercell for the long term.”

In addition the company also paid a dividend of $615 million (~€523 million) to Tencent, after the Chinese online and video game giant purchased an 84.3 percent stake in Supercell back in 2016.

Supercell announced last month that it had invested $4.2 million in funding to London-based studio TrailMix Games, continuing the company's trend of investing in other game makers as they also spent over $55 million last year to take a majority stake in Space Ape Games.