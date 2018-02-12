Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Clash of Clans developer Supercell reports a decline in profits

Clash of Clans developer Supercell reports a decline in profits

February 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Finnish mobile game studio Supercell said today it earned $810 million in profit and $2 billion in revenue for fiscal 2017. That's down from 2016, when the company reported $1 billion in profit and $2.3 billion in revenues.

Supercell's 2017 is still notable given that the company hasn't released a game globally since 2017, and as sales from Clash of Clans seem to be winding down. 

“Our headline numbers for the year are not as high as last year, as we did not release a new game globally," said CEO Ilkka Paananen in a statement. "Our vision is to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever. This is how we continue to build Supercell for the long term.”

In addition the company also paid a dividend of $615 million (~€523 million) to Tencent, after the Chinese online and video game giant purchased an 84.3 percent stake in Supercell back in 2016. 

Supercell announced last month that it had invested $4.2 million in funding to London-based studio TrailMix Games, continuing the company's trend of investing in other game makers as they also spent over $55 million last year to take a majority stake in Space Ape Games.

Related Jobs

Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.14.18]
GPU Compute Architect
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games — New York, New York, United States
[02.14.18]
Producer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.14.18]
Sr. Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.14.18]
Director, Project Management


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Fourattic captured the '80s with Crossing Souls' art design
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Mark Wars
One year in, For Honor surpasses 7.5 million players
Ubisoft is opting for quality over quantity for its big releases


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image