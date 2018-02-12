Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Here's a taste of the games you'll see at the GDC 2018 Experimental Gameplay Workshop!

February 15, 2018 | By Staff
With just weeks to go until the 2018 Game Developers Conference, organizers are excited to give you a heads-up about the great lineup taking shape for this year's Experimental Gameplay Workshop.

This jam-packed session -- which takes place at 1:30 PM on the final day of GDC week, Friday, March 23rd -- will showcase a vivacious mix of eclectic game prototypes that explore new ideas and genres.

Dynamic duo Robin Hunicke (Luna, Wattam, Journey) and Daniel Benmergui (Storyteller, Ernesto) have once again worked to curate the projects showcased at this year's EGW, and it promises to be an exciting opportunity for presenters and attendees alike to explore some fresh territory in game design.

A number of 'experimental' titles that debuted in previous years have gone on to become some of the most well regarded in the industry. Some of these standout games include PortalSpaceTeam, Katamari Damacy, World of Goo, Soundodger and Braid.

This year the session will reinvigorate that spirit of creativity with a smorgasbord of titles from some of the industry's most thoughtful and creative game makers. To give you a taste of what's in store, here's a few of the games EGW organizers have confirmed will be making an appearance at the workshop next month:

Petri Purho explores what it means to simulate *every pixel* in an action roguelite with Noita.

Nathalie Lawhead use game mechanics to express the feeling of being hopelessly optimistic while everything is breaking around you in EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE OK.

House House Games asks: what if you played a stealth game as an infuriating goose? The answer is Goose Game.

Chaim Gingold & Luke Ianinni will be showing their research & games for La Tabla, a physical table that can breathe life into things placed upon it.

Since limited information on many of the titles is available online, the best way to see what's on offer is to check out the Experimental Gameplay Workshop in person. You can find full details on it and all of the other announced talks in the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler, where you can also start planning out your conference week!

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

