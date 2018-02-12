Video: Storytelling strategies that will get players to care

After a successful launch on iOS devices, the writing team behind High School Story knew that in order to keep and retain a dedicated player base, they had to come up with a strategy.

When tasked with creating an ongoing interactive narrative, how should writers go about ensuring players will stick around?

In this 2014 GDC session, Pixelberry Studios' Kara Loo and Royal McGraw explain High School Story's combination of using drama, romance, comedy and cliffhangers to drive user engagement and retention.

Fellow writers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

