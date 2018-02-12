Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Storytelling strategies that will get players to care

February 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video

After a successful launch on iOS devices, the writing team behind High School Story knew that in order to keep and retain a dedicated player base, they had to come up with a strategy. 

When tasked with creating an ongoing interactive narrative, how should writers go about ensuring players will stick around? 

In this 2014 GDC session, Pixelberry Studios' Kara Loo and Royal McGraw explain High School Story's combination of using drama, romance, comedy and cliffhangers to drive user engagement and retention.

Fellow writers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.14.18]
Senior Rendering Engineer
Nexon OC Studio
Nexon OC Studio — Irvine, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Game Director
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Gameplay Designer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Sr. Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Fourattic captured the '80s with Crossing Souls' art design
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Mark Wars
One year in, For Honor surpasses 7.5 million players
Ubisoft is opting for quality over quantity for its big releases


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image