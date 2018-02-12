Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
Catch a UX postmortem of Halo Wars 2 at GDC 2018

February 15, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Audio, Design, GDC

It's nearly here: the 2018 Game Developers Conference! As you prepare yourself accordingly, the folks organizing the show (which runs March 19th through the 23rd) want to make sure you don't overlook a fascinating presentation from 343 Industries about the design of the latest Halo Wars game.

In his UX Summit talk on "'Halo Wars 2': A UX Postmortem" 343 Industries' Max Szlagor will review the trade-offs and successes of designing great controls and experiences for two very different platform audiences (console and PC).

Check out this talk and you'll walk away with an understanding of how establishing solid design and UX pillars can help focus game dev teams and specialists working around the world to deliver a compelling, approachable experience across multiple platforms and input options. 

Sound good? For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

And of course, for more information about GDC 2018 visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

