Attend GDC 2018 for a behind-the-scenes look at Shadow of War 's Nemesis system!

As you gear up for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, don't miss out on the great session from the folks at Monolith Productions that's all about how to design characters that players hate -- or hate to love.

Monolith has done something singular with the Nemesis system in its Middle-earth games (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War), and in his Design track talk "Helping Players Hate (or Love) Their Nemesis" Monolith lead systems designer Chris Hoge will show you how that system is designed and how the studio has used it to create characters that evoke strong emotional reactions in players.

Hoge will describe philosophies and features that were used in the design of both Middle-earth games, including the goal of maximizing players’ positive and negative emotions. The session will show how these features have been effective, while highlighting philosophies and techniques for making Orcs more memorable, designing exceptional moments and keeping the player-Orc relationships going.

It's going to be a fantastic, deeply detailed talk about an industry-leading bit of game design, so don't miss it! And for more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

