Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend GDC 2018 for a behind-the-scenes look at Shadow of War 's Nemesis system!

Attend GDC 2018 for a behind-the-scenes look at Shadow of War's Nemesis system!

February 16, 2018 | By Staff
February 16, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

As you gear up for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, don't miss out on the great session from the folks at Monolith Productions that's all about how to design characters that players hate -- or hate to love.

Monolith has done something singular with the Nemesis system in its Middle-earth games (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War), and in his Design track talk "Helping Players Hate (or Love) Their Nemesis" Monolith lead systems designer Chris Hoge will show you how that system is designed and how the studio has used it to create characters that evoke strong emotional reactions in players.

Hoge will describe philosophies and features that were used in the design of both Middle-earth games, including the goal of maximizing players’ positive and negative emotions. The session will show how these features have been effective, while highlighting philosophies and techniques for making Orcs more memorable, designing exceptional moments and keeping the player-Orc relationships going.

It's going to be a fantastic, deeply detailed talk about an industry-leading bit of game design, so don't miss it! And for more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[02.15.18]
UI Artist
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.15.18]
Senior World Designer - Destiny
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation — Espoo, Finland
[02.15.18]
Senior Game Designer (Puzzle Studio)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.14.18]
Head of Art


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 games with interesting hacking mechanics all devs should study
Atari is entering the cryptocurrency biz with Atari and Pong Tokens
Road to the IGF: Laundry Bear Games' A Mortician's Tale
Unity acquires ProBuilder level design tool and hires its creators


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image