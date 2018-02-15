Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Mafia III dev Hangar 13 hit with layoffs

Mafia III dev Hangar 13 hit with layoffs

February 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Mafia III developer Hangar 13 has laid off a number of staff members in what its parent company 2K describes as a move to “ensure that the studio’s resources are properly aligned with its long-term development plans.”

According to the initial report from Kotaku, those layoffs affect a significant portion of Hangar 13’s staff, though 2K did offer any information in its confirmation about how many people were affected by the decision. 

The California-based 2K Games subsidiary made its debut in 2016 with the triple-A game Mafia III. The company has yet to announce what its second project would be, but sources speaking to Kotaku say the studio is currently in the prototyping stage and trying to nail down its next title.

“2K can confirm that there have been staff reductions at Hangar 13 in order to ensure that the studio’s resources are properly aligned with its long-term development plans,” a 2K representative confirmed to Kotaku. “These reductions will not influence 2K’s ability to create and deliver its products that are currently in development. We never take these matters lightly, and are working with the affected employees to support them and explore potential opportunities throughout our organization.”

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

