Mafia III dev Hangar 13 hit with layoffs

Mafia III developer Hangar 13 has laid off a number of staff members in what its parent company 2K describes as a move to “ensure that the studio’s resources are properly aligned with its long-term development plans.”

According to the initial report from Kotaku, those layoffs affect a significant portion of Hangar 13’s staff, though 2K did offer any information in its confirmation about how many people were affected by the decision.

The California-based 2K Games subsidiary made its debut in 2016 with the triple-A game Mafia III. The company has yet to announce what its second project would be, but sources speaking to Kotaku say the studio is currently in the prototyping stage and trying to nail down its next title.

“2K can confirm that there have been staff reductions at Hangar 13 in order to ensure that the studio’s resources are properly aligned with its long-term development plans,” a 2K representative confirmed to Kotaku. “These reductions will not influence 2K’s ability to create and deliver its products that are currently in development. We never take these matters lightly, and are working with the affected employees to support them and explore potential opportunities throughout our organization.”

