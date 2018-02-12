Get a job: Rockstar Games is hiring Producers for its Social Club dev team

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: New York, New York​

Rockstar Games is seeking Producers to join our Social Club online services development team. We are looking for passionate individuals with experience building online services and products. If you enjoy being the go-to person and thrive in a role that wears many hats, this may be the place for you. Depending on team need, Social Club Producers often find themselves acting as a project manager, producer, designer, product owner, product manager, scrum master, program manager – or all of the above.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain communications and a high level of visibility amongst multiple contributing teams and studios.

Manage requests and feedback from stakeholders.

Own and drive project vision.

Function as the central point of contact for managed projects.

Collect project requirements and draft functional design proposals.

Organize and manage development tracking and report project progress to a wide range of audiences.

Manage team backlogs and do what’s necessary to deliver high-quality projects in a timely manner.

Shepherd projects through all stages of SDLC.

Work with designers, developers, and QA to plan and execute team sprints.

Perform research and competitive analysis.

Actively remove roadblocks that may threaten development timelines.

QUALIFICATIONS

2+ years of experience building online services or SaaS platforms in producing/production-type roles.

Former employment as producer, project manager, program manager, game designer, or systems designer.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Experience working in games.

Broad knowledge of the games online services landscape.

List of live products/services you have worked on.

Strong knowledge of Rockstar products.

Strong familiarity with online games.

Cover letter.

PLUSES

Computer Science degree.

Firm grasp of established and emerging online product offerings and business models.

Mastery of MS Excel, MS Visio, Photoshop, Axure, and other prototyping tools.

Knowledge of software application security.

Knowledge of Scrum.

Experience working with remote or distributed teams.

Experience with MVC.NET.

Experience with web development.

Experience with Windows application development.

Rockstar Games Social Club membership.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.