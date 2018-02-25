These 3D Game Art Challenge winners will appear at GDC 2018

The Game Developers Conference and Unity Technologies have partnered to curate and host a 3D art contest for games using Unity, and today they're proud to announce the twelve winning entries!

Each of their creators have been awarded All Access Passes to GDC 2018, where their winning entries will be displayed in a special lounge that will be open to all GDC passholders during the conference.

The games will be playable in the special 3D Game Art Challenge lounge on the ground floor of Moscone West, close to main registration, from Monday, March 19th to Friday, March 23rd.

As judged by key Unity staff, GDC contributors and third-party experts, each of these entries was selected because of its standout aesthetics - including use of modeling, animation, and special effects - to create a stylish and unique visual experience.

Without further ado, here are the winning entries you'll see at GDC 2018 in the 3D Game Art Challenge showcase area:

Phoenix Point by Snapshot Games

Phoenix Point is the new strategy game from the creator of the original X-COM series. It features turn based tactics and world based strategy in a fight against a constantly evolving alien menace.

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe by Ghost Time Games

Play as Jettomero, a giant, indestructible, and incredibly clumsy robot determined to save the human race. Explore a procedurally generated universe by flying through space and landing on planets while trying not to destroy everything in your path. Relax as you blast through the cosmos on a hero's uncertain quest.

Pode by Henchman & Goon

Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game about two unlikely travel companions going on an exploratory adventure within a mysterious and magical mountain. Through their unique individual talents they reveal a magical world within the mountain by working together to solve the puzzles. Pode is visually inspired by Norwegian art and culture resulting in a stunning exploration game.

Riverbond by Cococucumber

Riverbond is a voxel style dungeon crawler, set in a charmingly destructible world. Embark on a heroic campaign to rid the evil that has befallen the land, solo or together with friends, with drop-in, drop-out couch co-op gameplay for 1-4 players. Hack and slash enemies into tiny cubes, defeat deadly bosses and uncover secrets and treasures. Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?

Figment by Bedtime Digital Game

Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor and multi layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that's been lost.

Beacon by Monothetic

Beacon is a sci-fi action roguelike that plays like a twin stick shooter. With the help of your Clone Bay and DNA collected from defeated enemies, mutate yourself to victory. Fight through a randomly generated alien world you've crash landed on to locate your Beacon and signal for rescue.

AER Memories of Old by Forgotten Key

AER is a violence free exploration adventure among the clouds. Transform into a bird and fly to explore and experience a vibrant world of floating islands in the sky. Venture down into lost ancient ruins where each step leads you closer to the end of the world.

Airheart - Tales of Broken Wings by Blindflug Studios

Airheart is a dieselpunk airplane game, telling the tale of young fisherwoman Amelia on her quest to find the legendary skywhale in the stratosphere. But the way to the top is a dangerous one, filled with merciless pirates, mechanical security drones and powerful bosses. You will have to be cunning and resourceful as you ascend and dive through a world of colourful skylayers by hunting for flying fish, searching hidden secrets and using scrap to tinker on your airplane, all the while the ecosystem changes as a result of your actions.

Will you be the one to ascend to the edge of the horizon? Try it when Airheart will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in early summer 2018.

Manifold Garden by William Chyr Studio

Manifold Garden is a first-person exploration game. Rediscover gravity and explore an Escher-esque world of impossible architecture. Witness infinity in first-person, and master its rules to solve physics-defying puzzles. Cultivate a garden to open new paths forward, where an eternal expanse awaits.

Eastshade by Eastshade Studios

Description: You are a traveling painter, exploring the island of Eastshade. Capture the world on canvas using your artist’s easel. Talk to the inhabitants to learn about their lives. Make friends and help those in need. Discover mysteries and uncover secrets about the land. Surmount natural impasses to reach forgotten places. Experience how your actions impact the world around you.

Antigraviator by Cybernetic Walrus

In the year 2210, racing has evolved far beyond its expected limits. New terraforming capabilities paired with scientific breakthroughs in the field of antigravity have given birth to a new spectacle: the Antigraviator tournament. In Antigraviator, players will race on exquisitely detailed stages, full of light-speed danger, chaos and mayhem. Gamers will guide their Grav in three gameplay modes across four different worlds with three tracks each. These dynamic courses come to life, while pushing the power of Unity to the limit.

Endlight by Bigpants

Smash a concrete whirlwind.

For more information about GDC 2018, including the GDC Conference, Summits, Expo, and VRDC@GDC, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas