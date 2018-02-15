Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 15, 2018
February 15, 2018
HTC to raise price of Viveport subscription service on March 22nd

February 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: VR, Business/Marketing

HTC's Viveport subscription service will increase in price starting March 22nd from $6.99 to $8.99 per month, according to HTC.

Launched last year, it became one of the first high-profile VR game subscription services where developers could showcase their titles on the Viveport marketplace

New users who sign up before the cutoff date will continue to pay the current price until the end of 2018. 

Because of the price hike, there will likely be changes to what's included in a Viveport subscription. The company said that users can accept free codes for apps and games, but the weekend deals on Viveport discounts will be exclusive to subscribers only. 

