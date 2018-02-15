Video: How animators approached super jumping in Saints Row IV

What do you do when your animation direction conflicts directly with a key feature being added within your game? How do you approach gathering reference material when the animations requested aren't even humanly possible?

In this 2014 GDC session, Volition's Zach Lowery discusses how the Saints Row IV animation team took a different approach to gathering reference material for superhero-styled jumps when traditional methods didn't not work.

Lowrery explains how the team applied their "comfortable and confident" animation direction to a world filled with superpowers, without making a super hero game.

Animators may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

