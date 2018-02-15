Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 15, 2018
Video: How animators approached super jumping in Saints Row IV

February 15, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
What do you do when your animation direction conflicts directly with a key feature being added within your game? How do you approach gathering reference material when the animations requested aren't even humanly possible? 

In this 2014 GDC session, Volition's Zach Lowery discusses how the Saints Row IV animation team took a different approach to gathering reference material for superhero-styled jumps when traditional methods didn't not work.

Lowrery explains how the team applied their "comfortable and confident" animation direction to a world filled with superpowers, without making a super hero game.

Animators may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

