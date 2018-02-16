Gree rebrands VR fund as focus shifts to mixed and augmented reality

Gree has rebranded and expanded its virtual reality fund as it gears up for a second round of investments.

The 'GVR Fund' was launched back in April 2016 to help virtual and augmented reality developers find their feet. Gree initially only committed $12 million to the program, but eventually went on to sink $18.3 million into 17 companies, primarily based in North America.

Now, the Japanese outfit wants to broaden the initiative to include more mixed and augmented reality projects. As such, it will now be known as the 'GFR Fund,' and will focus on investing in various early-stage virtual, augmented, and mixed reality startups.

"We believe that virtual and augmented reality have the power to alter people's lives by completely changing the way of interaction between people and computer which has been trapped in small, square screens," reads the GFR Fund website.

"We help talented entrepreneurs, who share the same passion and value with us, expand their businesses globally."

You can find out more about the retooled program over on the GFR Fund website.