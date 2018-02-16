Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gree rebrands VR fund as focus shifts to mixed and augmented reality

Gree rebrands VR fund as focus shifts to mixed and augmented reality

February 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Gree has rebranded and expanded its virtual reality fund as it gears up for a second round of investments.

The 'GVR Fund' was launched back in April 2016 to help virtual and augmented reality developers find their feet. Gree initially only committed $12 million to the program, but eventually went on to sink $18.3 million into 17 companies, primarily based in North America. 

Now, the Japanese outfit wants to broaden the initiative to include more mixed and augmented reality projects. As such, it will now be known as the 'GFR Fund,' and will focus on investing in various early-stage virtual, augmented, and mixed reality startups. 

"We believe that virtual and augmented reality have the power to alter people's lives by completely changing the way of interaction between people and computer which has been trapped in small, square screens," reads the GFR Fund website.

"We help talented entrepreneurs, who share the same passion and value with us, expand their businesses globally."

You can find out more about the retooled program over on the GFR Fund website.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.16.18]
Technical Art Director
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.16.18]
Senior Tools Engineer
Big Fish Games
Big Fish Games — Oakland, California, United States
[02.16.18]
Director of Live Operations
Kaneva
Kaneva — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[02.16.18]
Software Engineer Game Development


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 games with interesting hacking mechanics all devs should study
Atari is entering the cryptocurrency biz with Atari and Pong Tokens
Road to the IGF: Laundry Bear Games' A Mortician's Tale
Unity acquires ProBuilder level design tool and hires its creators


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image