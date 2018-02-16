Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 16, 2018
Unity acquires ProBuilder level design tool and hires its creators

February 16, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Unity has acquired the ProBuilder team and added the 3D modeling and level design tool to its creative suite. 

ProBuilder, created by Gabriel Williams and Karl Henkel, lets developers design, prototype, and rapidly playtest levels directly in Unity.

The tool packs a plethora of useful features like procedural shapes, in-scene UV controls, and indefinitely editable shapes, and has been used in games such as Superhot, Tacoma, Innerspace, and Manifold Garden

Starting today, ProBuilder will become part of the Unity feature roadmap, and all be available to Unity subscription plan holders at no extra cost. 

As part of the deal, both Williams and Henkel will also join Unity, though it's not clear what their new roles will be. 

You can learn more about ProBuilder, including how to get your hands on the toolkit, over on the Unity blog.

