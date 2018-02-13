PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ' creator speaks about his path to game dev at GDC 2018!

How did Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene navigate the road from amateur game modder to creative director of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, one of the biggest games in years?

Find out at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, where Greene will be presenting an extensive Design track talk on the subject titled "'PLAYERUNKNOWN': From Mod Creator to Creative Director of PUBG."

It promises to be a talk packed with useful learnings, as Greene intends to trace his history in games, mod making, and the path he took to become creative director at Bluehole Inc. From humble beginnings making a mod for the Arma series, to the huge success of his game-mode in H1Z1, he'll explore what it took to create a new genre in gaming.

Those who attend can expect to hear about lessons he learned during his transition from being a person who makes things to a person who directs people after joining the PUBG development team, and some of the recent lessons after the launch of PUBG. Don't skip it!

