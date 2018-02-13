Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 19, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 19, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 19, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ' creator speaks about his path to game dev at GDC 2018!

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' creator speaks about his path to game dev at GDC 2018!

February 19, 2018 | By Staff
February 19, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Business/Marketing, GDC

How did Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene navigate the road from amateur game modder to creative director of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, one of the biggest games in years?

Find out at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, where Greene will be presenting an extensive Design track talk on the subject titled "'PLAYERUNKNOWN': From Mod Creator to Creative Director of PUBG."

It promises to be a talk packed with useful learnings, as Greene intends to trace his history in games, mod making, and the path he took to become creative director at Bluehole Inc. From humble beginnings making a mod for the Arma series, to the huge success of his game-mode in H1Z1, he'll explore what it took to create a new genre in gaming.

Those who attend can expect to hear about lessons he learned during his transition from being a person who makes things to a person who directs people after joining the PUBG development team, and some of the recent lessons after the launch of PUBG. Don't skip it!

For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Rockstar India
Rockstar India — Bangalore, India
[02.19.18]
Lead Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.18.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Multiverse
Multiverse — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.17.18]
Gameplay Software Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.16.18]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Don't be predictable': Gary Whitta reflects on writing for games
Road to the IGF: Videocult's Rain World
Nightdive Studios puts System Shock remake on hold
Blog: Flash games aren't dead, they're just in a coma


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image