February 19, 2018
GDC 2018 is proud to once again donate passes to the Indie Giving Charity!

GDC 2018 is proud to once again donate passes to the Indie Giving Charity!

February 19, 2018 | By Staff

February 19, 2018 | By Staff
February 19, 2018 | By Staff
It's that time again: with the 2018 Game Developers Conference just a month away, organizers are proud to announce that for the sixth year running, 30 GDC Indie Games Summit tickets will be donated to the 2018 Indie Giving initiative in partnership with the fantastic Indie Giving charity.

The goal of this enduring partnership with Indie Giving, which continues to be overseen by FGL chief and indie community veteran Chris Hughes, is to give back to people in need -- and give indie game makers who are generous with their time an opportunity to attend GDC at an affordable rate.

GDC officials have reserved 30 of the sold-out Indie Games Summit passes for purchase through the Indie Giving package program. To purchase these $349 packages, you must agree to give back to the local community by volunteering to participate in an onsite project before GDC 2018.

Here's how it works: Everyone who signs up for the Indie Giving package will meet ahead of GDC 2018 on Sunday, March 18th to pitch in together on a humanitarian service project in the Bay Area.

Those who participate after purchasing an Indie Giving Package get transportation and lunch on the Sunday volunteering day, and other perks to come. In addition, any remaining funds left after Indie Giving is completed will be donated to charity.

Indie Giving package buyers will also get a pass to attend the Independent Games Summit on March 19th and 20th at GDC 2018 - making this charitable program the only way you can get this sold-out pass at this point.

To get yours, head over to the Indie Giving website now -- supplies are limited!

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

