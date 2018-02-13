Capcom will present a postmortem of Monster Hunter World at GDC 2018!

As you prepare to venture out to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, make sure you don't overlook the promising presentation from Capcom that will dive deep into one of the biggest games of the year.

In "'Monster Hunter World' Postmortem: Designing Game Concept Through Developing Prototype" Yuya Takuda, a longtime Capcom game dev who served as director on Monster Hunter World, will spend an hour speaking in rare detail about how the remarkable game was designed and developed.

Alongside Capcom's Peter Fabiano, Takuda will also explore how Monster Hunter World was crafted as something of a "reboot" for the venerable Monster Hunter series, share images and video of early prototypes, and offer lessons learned from the process of successfully bringing the project to fruition.

If you're at all curious about how games like Monster Hunter World are made, you won't want to miss this! And for more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

