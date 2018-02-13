Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Capcom will present a postmortem of Monster Hunter World at GDC 2018!

Capcom will present a postmortem of Monster Hunter World at GDC 2018!

February 20, 2018 | By Staff
February 20, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

As you prepare to venture out to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, make sure you don't overlook the promising presentation from Capcom that will dive deep into one of the biggest games of the year.

In "'Monster Hunter World' Postmortem: Designing Game Concept Through Developing Prototype" Yuya Takuda, a longtime Capcom game dev who served as director on Monster Hunter World, will spend an hour speaking in rare detail about how the remarkable game was designed and developed.

Alongside Capcom's Peter Fabiano, Takuda will also explore how Monster Hunter World was crafted as something of a "reboot" for the venerable Monster Hunter series, share images and video of early prototypes, and offer lessons learned from the process of successfully bringing the project to fruition.

If you're at all curious about how games like Monster Hunter World are made, you won't want to miss this! And for more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
UI Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Gameplay Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Director, Gameplay Programming
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Sr. Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2 ARG co-creator reflects on what makes a good alternate reality game
Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams
Add-on dev Flight Sim Labs under fire for using malware as DRM
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Shcocooococo VS & Scissors the that than


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image