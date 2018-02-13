Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Level up your game dev teaching skills at the GDC Educators Summit

February 20, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Serious, GDC

Given that we're about a month out from this year's Game Developers Conference, organizers are eager to ensure you don't look past all the great education-focused talks taking place at the show!

Each of the talks we're highlighting today is part of the GDC Educators Summit, one of eight that will take place Monday, March 19th and Tuesday, March 20th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA during the first two days of the conference.g

Each Summit offers a comprehensive overview of a specific game industry discipline, and this year the GDC Education Summit has a strong lineup that features speakers like Carnegie Mellon's Jessica Hammer and Broken Rules' Martin Pichlmair explaining how you can more effectively critique games and game projects. 

Their talk "Improving Critique of Game Projects with Expert and Peer Feedback" presents best practices, common challenges, and successful formats around providing critique. In addition to providing material on expert-led critique, Jessica Hammer and Martin Pichlmair will share two experimental approaches for improving peer feedback on game projects.

Plus, considerations for selecting and implementing appropriate critique methods will be discussed. While originating from education, the presented techniques are applicable to a wide range of design areas, from game design to visual arts!

And in "Teaching Procedural Storytelling" UC Santa Cruz professor Michael Mateas will describe his experiences and share lessons learned from his time developing and teaching a curriculum for procedural storytelling.

Teaching this subject is more important than ever, and attendees will come away with actionable curriculum suggestions, including assignments and frameworks, for introducing procedural storytelling content at their own universities.

Plus, in "'We Made a Game, Now What?': Industry Awareness in the Classroom" Pie for Breakfast Studios founder Christopher Totten provides classroom exercises and curricula designed to expose students to branding, standing out in the industry, networking, setting up public relations for their game and more -- basically everything that comes after you make a game.

By using these in your classroom, you can train a new generation of confident and self-sustaining developers. Don't miss it!

For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

