Get a job: Join Backflip Studios as an UI Artist

Location: Boulder, Colorado

As a core member of our game development team, you will work directly with talented employees across the company to create an intuitive and visually stunning user interface experience for the player. You’ll be working on existing game features and new projects, designing a player experience that takes our games to the next level.

What you’ll be doing

From initial concept through execution, you’ll collaborate with other disciplines to understand and translate game initiatives and style into new and exciting UI concepts, pitching your ideas to see your vision come to life

You’ll create a seamless gameplay experience for existing and new players using buttons, icons, widgets and other UI elements that represent the brand and the games established artistry.

Using your UI knowledge and passion for games, you’ll improve gameplay designs and user interactions by creating or improving wireframes, style guides and user flows

About you

3 years prior professional experience as a UI artist developing games for mobile, PC or console

1 year experience creating user interface in Unity

Professional experience creating prototypes

Experience using Jira or other project planning tool

Proficiency in user flow, graphic user interface and layout

Excellent conceptual and graphic design skills with a focus on clarity and usability and a proven track record of artistic adaptability

Current knowledge of UI design trends and best practices

Please include a link to your digital portfolio. A winning portfolio would show UI work with great design, color and font choices. Sections of your portfolio should contain content that showcases hand rendered technique in lighthearted and lively styles. Include pieces that give insight into how you approach your work and generate your ideas! Sketches, storyboards, stages of progression and full implementations for features, stores or inventory systems would be awesome to see.

