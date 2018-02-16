Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
Despite increased downloads, Gameloft sees drop in daily and monthly average users

February 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

According to a report detailing the company's fiscal year ended December 2017, Vivendi posted revenues of $15.6 billion for the year, up 15 per cent year over year. Additionally, profits grew by 73.9 per cent year over year to $1.6 billion.

Gameloft saw a 12 percent growth in revenues from advertising activities and sales via app stores, with more than 2.5 million downloads per day across all platforms in 2017. 

65 percent of Gameloft’s revenues were generated by internally developed franchises from titles like Disney Magic Kingdoms and Asphalt 8: Airborne. 

The developer maintained an average of 2.5 million downloads per day throughout 2017, but its monthly active users dropped to 128 million while its daily active users fell to 15 million.

However, Gameloft disclaims that its reported results for 2016 only account for the latter half of the year, due to it being "consolidated".

It's worth noting that the report did not mention the closure of its New Orleans studio or layoffs at Madrid.

