Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 16, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 16, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 16, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How a team of inexperienced devs created Tokyo Jungle

February 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 16, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Crispy's Inc. was founded by a team of aspiring creators with zero previous game development experience. So how did the inexperienced team manage to create Tokyo Jungle

In this 2013 GDC session, Yohei Kataoka goes over how a game development team with little experience was able to create the successful game Tokyo Jungle and explores the potential of the Japanese game development scene.

Kataoka also discusses how an inexperienced company like Crispy's Inc. ended up releasing a first-party title for the PlayStation 3 as their debut game. 

Developers interested in how Tokyo Jungle came to be may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[02.15.18]
UI Artist
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.15.18]
Senior World Designer - Destiny
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation — Espoo, Finland
[02.15.18]
Senior Game Designer (Puzzle Studio)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.14.18]
Head of Art


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 games with interesting hacking mechanics all devs should study
Atari is entering the cryptocurrency biz with Atari and Pong Tokens
Road to the IGF: Laundry Bear Games' A Mortician's Tale
Unity acquires ProBuilder level design tool and hires its creators


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image