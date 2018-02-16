Video: How a team of inexperienced devs created Tokyo Jungle

Crispy's Inc. was founded by a team of aspiring creators with zero previous game development experience. So how did the inexperienced team manage to create Tokyo Jungle?

In this 2013 GDC session, Yohei Kataoka goes over how a game development team with little experience was able to create the successful game Tokyo Jungle and explores the potential of the Japanese game development scene.

Kataoka also discusses how an inexperienced company like Crispy's Inc. ended up releasing a first-party title for the PlayStation 3 as their debut game.

Developers interested in how Tokyo Jungle came to be may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

