Polish studio CI Games 'significantly downsizes' dev team

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 developer CI Games has "significantly downsized" its internal dev team despite ending the fiscal year in profit.

The Polish outfit broke the news in a press release, where it also revealed that Ghost Warrior 3 has surpassed 1 million sales.

Despite that turnout, the company believes it needs to restructure towards a leaner development model to build on that relative success and avoid making repeat mistakes.

"The decision to downsize the studio was the toughest decision I have taken over the past years. It is never easy to let go of friends and colleagues with whom we’ve worked for years, however I truly believe that it was the best way to move forward," said company CEO Marek Tyminski.

"The difficulties we faced during the development and launch of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 were major lessons for us. We now believe in smaller and leaner development teams when it comes to succeeding in this very competitive industry."

Moving forward, the studio also intends to invest in and publish a broader range of games, and is keen to work with third party developers to bring more titles to the global market.