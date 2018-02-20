Mail.Ru and Epic Games launch funding program for Unreal devs

Russian internet company Mail.Ru has launched a new investment initiative with Unreal Engine maker Epic Games.

The pair will work together to help Unreal Engine developers bring their titles to market, and have pledged to offer development, marketing, analytical, and financial support -- although there's no indication as to how much cash is up for grabs.

Epic has been tasked with finding the most suitable candidates (it's unclear whether devs can put themselves forward, or must wait to be selected), who'll then be invited to apply for investment to scale-up their project.

The firm will also offer advice on how to best utilize Unreal Engine, and its entire suite of PC, console, mobile, and virtual and augmented reality dev tools.

Mail.Ru Games Ventures' be in charge of the checkbook, and will dish out the funds on a "competitive basis." Those selected will gain access to the investment division's analytical data and tools, marketing instruments, data security technologies, and various video game services.

Both Epic and Mail.Ru will also introduce various educational initiatives to encourage game makers to get together and share their experiences.