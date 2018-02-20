Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mail.Ru and Epic Games launch funding program for Unreal devs

Mail.Ru and Epic Games launch funding program for Unreal devs

February 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Russian internet company Mail.Ru has launched a new investment initiative with Unreal Engine maker Epic Games. 

The pair will work together to help Unreal Engine developers bring their titles to market, and have pledged to offer development, marketing, analytical, and financial support -- although there's no indication as to how much cash is up for grabs.

Epic has been tasked with finding the most suitable candidates (it's unclear whether devs can put themselves forward, or must wait to be selected), who'll then be invited to apply for investment to scale-up their project. 

The firm will also offer advice on how to best utilize Unreal Engine, and its entire suite of PC, console, mobile, and virtual and augmented reality dev tools. 

Mail.Ru Games Ventures' be in charge of the checkbook, and will dish out the funds on a "competitive basis." Those selected will gain access to the investment division's analytical data and tools, marketing instruments, data security technologies, and various video game services. 

Both Epic and Mail.Ru will also introduce various educational initiatives to encourage game makers to get together and share their experiences.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Tools Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Technical Producer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Senior Game Designer (Scripter)
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Sr. Core Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2 ARG co-creator reflects on what makes a good alternate reality game
Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams
Add-on dev Flight Sim Labs under fire for using malware as DRM
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Shcocooococo VS & Scissors the that than


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image