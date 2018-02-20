Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 20, 2018
Empire & Puzzles dev Small Giant Games secures $41M

February 20, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Finnish mobile developer Small Giant Games has raised $41 million to extend its reach and bolster its dev team.

As reported by VentureBeat, the funding round was led by EQT Ventures, with previous investors Creandum, Spintop Ventures, and Profounders also chipping in.

The studio has found success with its debut effort Empire & Puzzles, which currently boasts around 1 million monthly active users and has become a top 100 grossing title in key western markets. 

Small Giant will now look to support and grow the game while attempting to establish itself on the international stage. It has also started work on a new project, although that's being kept under wraps at this early stage. 

"We were able to conclude this big round, add more developers, start work on a new game, and reward the whole team," said studio CEO, Timo Soininen.

"Meanwhile, the underlying core [of Empire & Puzzles] is strong, and we hope this game will have a life of many years. With this new backing, we can move forward with higher speed and build a bigger game."

