Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get useful game dev insight from Google, Facebook, and more at GDC 2018

Get useful game dev insight from Google, Facebook, and more at GDC 2018

February 20, 2018 | By Staff
February 20, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, GDC

Heads up, game makers: Game Developers Conference organizers would like to quickly let you know about some of the great day-long sponsored developer days taking place at GDC 2018 next month!

These developer day sessions take place during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, March 19th and 20th) and offer cutting-edge insight and learnings from some of the top players in the industry.

For example, Google is back once again this year to host a full day of fresh insight, announcements and discussions. Make time to check out Google's dev day talks and you'll learn about new product announcements, as well as tools and opportunities for game developers to build high quality, engaging experiences for a growing global audience.

You'll also get key insight into how to best use the Google Play console pre- and post-launch, as well as learn how ARCore allows you to create augmented reality games for Android. Expect to learn how to build real world games using Google Maps and hear Google's plans to make machine learning more accessible to mobile developers.

After that, consider checking out Facebook's sponsored day of dev talks, which opens with an overview of the day before diving into a deep look behind the scenes of the company's Instant Games platform, and how you can use it to achieve success as a game developer.

The company will also share learnings on how to best succeed with HTML5 mobile games, and how you can best ues Facebook to cultivate a healthy community around your games.

If you're a 3D texturing whiz, you should focus on Allegorithmic's sponsored dev day, which is all about how to use its Substance 3D texturing software. The company's top experts will show you what's new with Substance, how you can use it to best achieve your goals, and how the tech has been put to use in high-profile games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Last but certainly not least, we want to make sure you don't overlook the Khronos Group Developer Day, sponsored by The Khronos Group. This non-profit, member-funded consortium is sponsoring a full day of insight into cutting-edge graphics tech, specifically what's new with the Vulkan ecosystem.

The Khronos Group has also sponsored a bunch of great talks and panels featuring top engineers from companies like AMD, Epic Games, Google, and others sharing best practices for using Vulkan on Android, for adopting Khronos' OpenXR standard for your VR and AR games, and much more. If you love nitty-gritty tech talk, this is right up your alley!

For more details on these sessions, as well as all the other great talks taking place at GDC 2018, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
UI Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Gameplay Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Director, Gameplay Programming
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Sr. Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2 ARG co-creator reflects on what makes a good alternate reality game
Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams
Add-on dev Flight Sim Labs under fire for using malware as DRM
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Shcocooococo VS & Scissors the that than


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image