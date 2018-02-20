Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams

Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams

February 20, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 20, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The streaming platform Mixer has officially introduced a feature that prompts viewers to purchase games being played live on stream.

First announced earlier this year, the feature stands to help developers leverage the growing influence of live-streamers and aims to assist in turning viewership into game sales. 

It's similar to a purchasing option introduced by Twitch last year, but with a few small differences. 

Partnered streamers can now toggle the Direct Purchase option and control the content, ranging from games to individual DLC, they want to promote to viewers. The Microsoft-owned platform then allows users to purchase promoted Windows 10 or Xbox games and add-ons mid-stream through the Microsoft Store.

The streamers themselves walk away with a 5 percent cut of every bit of content sold through Direct Purchase on their channel. The program officially launches into 'Preview' today to select partnered Mixer channels as the Mixer team gets a feel for the new purchasing option.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
UI Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Gameplay Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Director, Gameplay Programming
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Sr. Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2 ARG co-creator reflects on what makes a good alternate reality game
Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams
Add-on dev Flight Sim Labs under fire for using malware as DRM
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Shcocooococo VS & Scissors the that than


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image