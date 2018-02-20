Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams

The streaming platform Mixer has officially introduced a feature that prompts viewers to purchase games being played live on stream.

First announced earlier this year, the feature stands to help developers leverage the growing influence of live-streamers and aims to assist in turning viewership into game sales.

It's similar to a purchasing option introduced by Twitch last year, but with a few small differences.

Partnered streamers can now toggle the Direct Purchase option and control the content, ranging from games to individual DLC, they want to promote to viewers. The Microsoft-owned platform then allows users to purchase promoted Windows 10 or Xbox games and add-ons mid-stream through the Microsoft Store.

The streamers themselves walk away with a 5 percent cut of every bit of content sold through Direct Purchase on their channel. The program officially launches into 'Preview' today to select partnered Mixer channels as the Mixer team gets a feel for the new purchasing option.