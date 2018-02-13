Get a job: Join Jackbox Games as a Gameplay Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Chicago, Illinois​

Every year Jackbox Games makes a lot of games on a lot of platforms. For the last 4 years we’ve made a new edition of The Jackbox Party Pack, each of which is a collection of 5 party games. And we target as many platforms as we can find, including Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

With a small engineering staff of 6 people, each member of the team can end up working on multiple games and multiple platforms. We generally have a lead engineer assigned to each game and each platform. That means, as a gameplay and platform engineer, you could own one or two games and one or two platforms simultaneously. If that sounds like your idea of a complete breakfast, keep reading!

Responsibilities:

Architect and implement gameplay as defined by the design team

Contribute to and help maintain our technical gameplay pipeline

Participate in game design meetings and preproduction to ensure the technical success of the game

Develop and maintain common platform code for one or more platforms

Shepherd builds through the submission, review, and release process

Participate in prototyping and experimentation as we explore and develop new product ideas

Participate in code reviews and the release process for all relevant projects

Work with both internal and external QA teams to find and fix issues as they come up during production and testing

Candidates Should…

Have shipped a game (or similar application) on a major platform

Have a mastery of core software engineering concepts: data structures, design patterns, algorithms, etc.

Be intimately familiar with at least one major programming language and have competency in C/C++

Write clean, elegant code that can be easily understood by fellow software engineers

Be professional, responsible, dedicated, friendly, patient and enthusiastic

And it would be nice if you also have…

An understanding of game mechanics and intuition for what makes a game successful

Great party game ideas

Shipped products on iOS and/or tvOS

