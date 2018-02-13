Get a job: Join Jackbox Games as a Gameplay Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Every year Jackbox Games makes a lot of games on a lot of platforms. For the last 4 years we’ve made a new edition of The Jackbox Party Pack, each of which is a collection of 5 party games. And we target as many platforms as we can find, including Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.
With a small engineering staff of 6 people, each member of the team can end up working on multiple games and multiple platforms. We generally have a lead engineer assigned to each game and each platform. That means, as a gameplay and platform engineer, you could own one or two games and one or two platforms simultaneously. If that sounds like your idea of a complete breakfast, keep reading!
Responsibilities:
Candidates Should…
And it would be nice if you also have…
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.