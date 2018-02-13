Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 20, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 20, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Jackbox Games as a Gameplay Software Engineer

Get a job: Join Jackbox Games as a Gameplay Software Engineer

February 20, 2018 | By Staff
February 20, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Software EngineerJackbox Games

Location: Chicago, Illinois​

Every year Jackbox Games makes a lot of games on a lot of platforms. For the last 4 years we’ve made a new edition of The Jackbox Party Pack, each of which is a collection of 5 party games. And we target as many platforms as we can find, including Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

With a small engineering staff of 6 people, each member of the team can end up working on multiple games and multiple platforms. We generally have a lead engineer assigned to each game and each platform. That means, as a gameplay and platform engineer, you could own one or two games and one or two platforms simultaneously. If that sounds like your idea of a complete breakfast, keep reading!

Responsibilities:

  • Architect and implement gameplay as defined by the design team
  • Contribute to and help maintain our technical gameplay pipeline
  • Participate in game design meetings and preproduction to ensure the technical success of the game
  • Develop and maintain common platform code for one or more platforms
  • Shepherd builds through the submission, review, and release process
  • Participate in prototyping and experimentation as we explore and develop new product ideas
  • Participate in code reviews and the release process for all relevant projects
  • Work with both internal and external QA teams to find and fix issues as they come up during production and testing

Candidates Should…

  • Have shipped a game (or similar application) on a major platform
  • Have a mastery of core software engineering concepts: data structures, design patterns, algorithms, etc.
  • Be intimately familiar with at least one major programming language and have competency in C/C++
  • Write clean, elegant code that can be easily understood by fellow software engineers
  • Be professional, responsible, dedicated, friendly, patient and enthusiastic

And it would be nice if you also have…

  • An understanding of game mechanics and intuition for what makes a game successful
  • Great party game ideas
  • Shipped products on iOS and/or tvOS

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
UI Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Director, Gameplay Programming
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Sr. Systems Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Lead Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Frog Fractions 2 ARG co-creator reflects on what makes a good alternate reality game
Microsoft now lets viewers purchase games through Mixer streams
Add-on dev Flight Sim Labs under fire for using malware as DRM
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Shcocooococo VS & Scissors the that than


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image