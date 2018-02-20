Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 20, 2018
Sledgehammer Games co-founders leave for internal roles at Activision

Sledgehammer Games co-founders leave for internal roles at Activision

February 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Sledgehammer Games co-founders and directors of Call of Duty: WWII Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield have left the studio to pursue "new executive duties inside Activision" with Aaron Halon (founding member of the company) taking over.  

Founded in 2009 and purchased by Activision shortly after, the studio was initially responsible for co-developing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward.

Notably, co-founders of Infinity Ward Jason West and Vince Zampella went on to form Respawn Entertainment after being fired from Activision without warning. 

As reported by Kotaku, Activision provided statements attributed to Condrey and Schofield following their departure from the studio, discussing plans for exploring new game ideas for the company. 

Before founding Sledgehammer Games, Condrey and Schofield ran the now-defunct Visceral Games, where they led development on Dead Space.

