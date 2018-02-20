Video: How Overwatch animators managed their workflow

The heroes of Overwatch are all unique and exhibit personality through the way they move. Even subtle animations can convey a lot about a character.

Creating animations for 26 heroes is no easy task, so how did the Overwatch team manage?

In this 2017 GDC talk, Blizzard's Jesse Davis goes into how the Overwatch team built an animation pipeline and workflow around a new game universe with a new team culture that still matched Blizzard's values.

Davis also discusses Blizzard's animation system and hero rigs, as well as explaining first-person animation-driven performances.

Animators interested to see how the Overwatch team built their pipeline may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.