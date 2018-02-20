Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 20, 2018
February 20, 2018
February 20, 2018
Video: How Overwatch animators managed their workflow

February 20, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
The heroes of Overwatch are all unique and exhibit personality through the way they move. Even subtle animations can convey a lot about a character. 

Creating animations for 26 heroes is no easy task, so how did the Overwatch team manage? 

In this 2017 GDC talk, Blizzard's Jesse Davis goes into how the Overwatch team built an animation pipeline and workflow around a new game universe with a new team culture that still matched Blizzard's values.

Davis also discusses Blizzard's animation system and hero rigs, as well as explaining first-person animation-driven performances. 

Animators interested to see how the Overwatch team built their pipeline may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

