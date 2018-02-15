Attend the Audio Bootcamp at GDC 2018 and learn from game audio wizards

Today GDC 2018 organizers are offering an early look at the interesting, informative sessions taking place during the Audio Bootcamp that helps open the conference next month.

Of course, the Audio Bootcamp is just one of many Bootcamps and Tutorials that take place during the first two days of GDC (Monday and Tuesday, March 19th and 20th this year) and offer attendees the chance to dive deep and explore focused topics like level design, game production, art direction and animation.

This year the Audio Bootcamp takes place Tuesday, March 20th, its 17th anniversary at GDC. Make time to attend the bootcamp to see expert talks focused on the technical, creative and logistical topics needed to successfully navigate the field of sound for games.

A range of industry experts will speak on their own experiences and practical skills relating to music composition, sound design, implementation, audio mixing, the logistics of working in both large and small studio settings, career development, and more.

For example, in "A Composer's Guide to the Galaxy" composer Elvira Bjorkman will share with you her own 5 secret philosophies for composing that you won’t find in any textbook or blog post. You’ll be shown step by step how to improve your compositions from Concept A to Final_v5 with examples from various renowned games in different genres.

You’ll hear stories about significant revelations on how these philosophies came about, see small movie clips from the actual composing process never shown before and get career advice on what composers of today need to think about if they want to reach the galaxy and beyond.

And in "Zen and the Art of Game Audio Maintenance" Guerrilla Games' Anton Woldhek will try to prevent game audio bugs from becoming overwhelming by first analyzing and re-discovering with a beginners mind how game audio works -- starting with creating sounds and putting them in the game, to how they are played back in the engine and finally pushed to your ears.

Following that there will be several case studies of things to maintain. These will be very clear and practical tips that everyone can use straight away, illustrated by practical real-world examples!

Also, the lunchtime "surgeries" offer you a unique opportunity to sit and meet with many of the speakers in a small-scale setting to talk about the specific interactive audio topics that are at top of attendees' minds.

