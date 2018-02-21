EGX is launching a third event in Berlin

Newsbrief: The Eurogamer parent company Gamer Network has announced that its video game expo EGX will be launching a new event in Germany this year, EGX Berlin.

EGX Berlin represents the UK-based event’s first show outside of the United Kingdom. The main EGX event is typically held in Birmingham, while its sister show EGX Rezzed is held in London.

Organizers expect to host 20,000 visitors at the event which, like other EGX shows, will host everything from booths for indies and triple-A developers to informative developer sessions. The event itself will be held from September 28 to 30 with tickets going on sale in April.