Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EGX is launching a third event in Berlin

EGX is launching a third event in Berlin

February 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The Eurogamer parent company Gamer Network has announced that its video game expo EGX will be launching a new event in Germany this year, EGX Berlin.

EGX Berlin represents the UK-based event’s first show outside of the United Kingdom. The main EGX event is typically held in Birmingham, while its sister show EGX Rezzed is held in London. 

Organizers expect to host 20,000 visitors at the event which, like other EGX shows, will host everything from booths for indies and triple-A developers to informative developer sessions. The event itself will be held from September 28 to 30 with tickets going on sale in April.

Related Jobs

Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.21.18]
Graphics Hardware Engineer
Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.21.18]
GPU Compute Architect
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games — New York, New York, United States
[02.21.18]
Producer
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[02.21.18]
Software Engineer, Graphics (all levels)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Drinking from a sprinkler? That's me': How Switch has impacted devs in the game porting biz
For Xbox boss Spencer, inclusivity is key for successful company culture
Road to the IGF: Czech Academy of Sciences' Attentat 1942
Rovio partners with GSN Games for cash-wagering Angry Birds game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image