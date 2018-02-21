Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 21, 2018
Discuss what esports can learn from traditional sports organizations at 3PM EST

February 21, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
At GDC 2018 this year, there's going to be an entire day dedicated to the business of running a proper esport. It's a set of talks that goes beyond game design and intersects with the organizational and business requirements needed to turn a competitive community into something larger. 

Among these talks will be one from Marty Strenczewilk, CEO of the Counter Strike: Global Offensive team Splyce, and Todd Merry, CMO of Delaware North, which owns the Boston Bruins. As more esports teams look to learn from traditional sports organizations, the partnership between Strenczewilk and Merry's organizations offers a useful template that other teams can draw on, examples the pair hopes to illuminate in their talk. 

Since we at Gamasutra are always too impatient to wait for GDC (disclosure, see the massive disclosure below), we've invited Strenczewilk onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a quick conversation about the business of esports today at 3PM EST. If you've got bona fide questions about how to make a professional team work, be sure to swing by and ask them! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

