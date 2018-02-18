GDC 2018's Session Scheduler is live -- use it to make the most of your trip!

With the Game Developers Conference roughly a month away, now is the time for attendees to start planning out what they're going to see and do to get the most out of their time at the event.

Conference organizers encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2018 Session Scheduler to lay out our week at the show in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion.

(And if for some reason you're not signed up to attend GDC, don't worry -- there's still time to register for a pass!)

If you've never used the Session Scheduler before, rest easy: it's pretty easy to get started. Simply select "Create Account" from the Session Scheduler page and provide a valid email address, then start adding talks to your personal GDC 2018 schedule.

When you have a Session Scheduler account you can download the companion GDC Mobile app via iTunes or Google Play and log in with your account credentials to access your personal GDC schedule on the go. As always, even if you already have the GDC Mobile app on your device, it's important that you update to the latest version!

The app allows users to view the full GDC 2018 session roster, create and export customized schedules, locate exhibitors on the Expo Floor, and directly request meetings with exhibitors via the app's 'Exhibitors' section.

This has been made possible in association with the GDC business matchmaking service, through which attendees can identify, contact, and request and schedule meetings with exhibitors. This valuable mobile resource should help make your life a little easier when it comes to meeting up with all the other industry professionals at the show.

In addition to these scheduling and business matchmaking features, the app also allows attendees to view event photos, check-in to specific sessions and locations, and generally stay involved with all the exciting things happening during the GDC week.

GDC 2018 itself will take place March 19th through the 23rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



