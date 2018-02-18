Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GDC 2018's Session Scheduler is live -- use it to make the most of your trip!

GDC 2018's Session Scheduler is live -- use it to make the most of your trip!

February 22, 2018 | By Staff
February 22, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, GDC

With the Game Developers Conference roughly a month away, now is the time for attendees to start planning out what they're going to see and do to get the most out of their time at the event.

Conference organizers encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2018 Session Scheduler to lay out our week at the show in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion.

(And if for some reason you're not signed up to attend GDC, don't worry -- there's still time to register for a pass!)

If you've never used the Session Scheduler before, rest easy: it's pretty easy to get started. Simply select "Create Account" from the Session Scheduler page and provide a valid email address, then start adding talks to your personal GDC 2018 schedule.

When you have a Session Scheduler account you can download the companion GDC Mobile app via iTunes or Google Play and log in with your account credentials to access your personal GDC schedule on the go. As always, even if you already have the GDC Mobile app on your device, it's important that you update to the latest version!

The app allows users to view the full GDC 2018 session roster, create and export customized schedules, locate exhibitors on the Expo Floor, and directly request meetings with exhibitors via the app's 'Exhibitors' section.

This has been made possible in association with the GDC business matchmaking service, through which attendees can identify, contact, and request and schedule meetings with exhibitors. This valuable mobile resource should help make your life a little easier when it comes to meeting up with all the other industry professionals at the show.

In addition to these scheduling and business matchmaking features, the app also allows attendees to view event photos, check-in to specific sessions and locations, and generally stay involved with all the exciting things happening during the GDC week.

GDC 2018 itself will take place March 19th through the 23rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games — New York, New York, United States
[02.21.18]
Producer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[02.21.18]
Product Owner
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.21.18]
Sr. Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.21.18]
Director, Project Management


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Michael Brough's love of exploring a single game mechanic beget Cinco Paus
Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23
Star Control devs file counterclaim against Stardock over IP ownership
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Living Orb


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image