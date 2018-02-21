Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio partners with GSN Games for cash-wagering Angry Birds game

Rovio partners with GSN Games for cash-wagering Angry Birds game

February 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 21, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Rovio has partnered with GSN Games to release a cash-wagering take on its popular bird-flinging game franchise, Angry Birds. 

Angry Birds Champions isn’t a new standalone game from Rovio however. The title, which Engadget says was created in conjunction with the game’s original dev, appears on GSN Game’s WorldWinner real-money tournament game platform.

It’s a notable jump for the veteran mobile game franchise, especially during a period of time where concerns about the relationship between gambling and video games are a high point. 

In Angry Birds Champions, players pay a fee to enter a tournament and compete for a high score. Whichever player walks away at the top of the leaderboard does so with a cash prize in their pocket. While WorldWinner insists that the skill-based nature of the completion doesn’t qualify as gambling, those cash-based tournaments aren’t available in 10 U.S. states because of local gambling regulations. 

Other notable game series have made the jump to WorldWinner’s cash-for-play platform including Bejeweled and Tetris, but the company hopes that adding Angry Birds to its roster will help grow its presence on mobile. 

A company representative speaking to Engadget noted that he expects Champions to hit its launch targets this week and that the game will quickly attract thousands of daily players to become the platform’s top-performing game.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.21.18]
Senior Rendering Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
UI Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Gameplay Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Director, Gameplay Programming


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Drinking from a sprinkler? That's me': How Switch has impacted devs in the game porting biz
For Xbox boss Spencer, inclusivity is key for successful company culture
Road to the IGF: Czech Academy of Sciences' Attentat 1942
Rovio partners with GSN Games for cash-wagering Angry Birds game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image