Attend GDC 2018 for a behind-the-scenes look at texturing Pixar's CocoVR

Heads up, VR devs: If you're coming to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month you won't want to miss a great talk from the folks at Magnopus about the rendering of Pixar's VR experience Coco VR.

As part of VRDC @ GDC, the "'CocoVR': Engineering a Cinematic Experience, Spherical Multi-Projection" session will see Magnopus' Luke Schloemer and Xavier Gonzalez discussing how the team at Magnopus (a visual development and experience company) used textures created by Pixar's rendering pipeline so they could texture the static geometry with lighting equivalent to what they have in their films.

It will also explore the custom tools and algorithms implemented, as well as the challenges encountered, in order to show you an alternative technique for texturing static geometry when no texture coordinates are available, or when it is impractical to do so with a small team size

This will give you some key insight into the cutting-edge tech being used to create compelling VR experiences, so don't skip it!

