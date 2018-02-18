Here's the lineup of games you'll play when Day of the Devs comes to GDC 2018

As the Game Developers Conference draws nigh, organizers are excited to give you an early look at the games you'll play in the Day of the Devs showcase during GDC 2018 next month!

As in years past, a veritable smorgasbord of games from some of the industry's most interesting and talented creators will be playable at Day of the Devs: GDC Edition, a cozy showcase conveniently located inside San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center.

Those attending GDC (which runs from March 19th through the 23rd this year) are encouraged to drop by, play some games and perhaps chat with their creators amid the hustle and bustle of the conference.

This will be the first time that playable versions of Noita, Kids, and Mosaic will be made broadly accessible, so carve out some time to come and check out some of the exciting work being done by your fellow game makers!

Without further ado, here's a list of some of the games and developers that will take part in Day of the Devs at GDC 2018:

A Way Out from Hazelight Studios

Dead Static Drive from Team Fanclub

Dreams from Media Molecule

Exo One from Exbleative

Harold Halibut from Slow Bros.

Kids from Playables (First time it's been playable to the public)

Knights and Bikes from Foam Sword

Mosaic from Krilbite Studio (First time it's been playable to the public)

Minit from Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio, and Dominik Johann

Noita from Nolla Games (First time it's been playable to the public)

Untitled Goose Game from House House

What the Golf? from Triband

Set aside some time to swing by and check them out at Day of the Devs: GDC Edition, as well as all the other great interactive spaces at the show, as you plan out your conference week using the GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

GDC 2018 itself will take place March 19th through the 23rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



