February 21, 2018
February 21, 2018
February 21, 2018
View All     RSS
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Telltale Games, Creative Assembly, and more are hiring now!

Programming, Design, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Director of Live OperationsBig Fish Games

Location: Oakland, California

Big Fish Games looking for a Director of Live Operations to lead the strategy, development, and execution of in-game promotions & events, and drive monthly goals and revenue targets for its portfolio of games. In this role, you would analyze the market and competitive landscape to constantly evolve how the company builds engaging content and promotions, and drive the overarching data strategy, ensuring that event and promotion decisions are based on in-depth data analysis.

Gameplay DesignerTelltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

The Gameplay Designer will focus mainly on creation and polish of new player abilities and game systems. The ideal candidate has worked in Unity across a number of genres, with an eye for designing great player experiences. A passionate interest in high-quality narrative is a must.

Sr. Systems DesignerSkydance Interactive

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Sr. Systems Designer to work on our unannounced VR title. The ideal candidate is a self-motivated team player that is passionate about working in VR. You would be responsible for iterating and implementing game design systems while working in a close-knit team of designers, artists, and programmers.

Graphics Engineer, Armature Studio

Location: Austin, Texas

Armature Studio is seeking an experienced Graphics Engineer to join it on exciting, high visibility projects for a variety of platforms and utilizing various engines. The studio values talent, precision, self-motivation, and collaboration. Relocation assistance within the US is available for this position.

Sr. Gameplay ProgrammerCreative Assembly

Location: Horsham, England

As a Senior Gameplay and AI Programmer, you would be working closely with the entire development team, creating the features that engage and delight our players. These C++ systems must be robust, easy to use and performant across all platforms. Your key area of responsibility would be the behavior of the human and other AI characters in the game.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[02.21.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Orlando, Florida, United States
[02.21.18]
Mid Software Engineer
Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[02.21.18]
Senior Infrastructure Programmer
Creative Assembly
Creative Assembly — Horsham, England, United Kingdom
[02.21.18]
Senior Gameplay and AI Programmer


[View All Jobs]


