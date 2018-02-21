Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How color defined the visual rules of Shangri-La in Far Cry 4

February 21, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 21, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Production, Video

When Ubisoft Toronto was approached by Ubisoft Montreal to collaborate on Far Cry 4, both studios knew they needed to bring the mythical place of Shangri-La to life in a way that felt unique and consistent with the world of Far Cry. So how did they do it? 

In this 2015 GDC talk, Ubisoft Toronto's Joshua Cook explains the development process in regards to defining the look of a unique world within a world for Far Cry 4.

Cook also discusses how color can be used to define the visual rules for a world, and how to create an emotionally impactful experience that complements the core experience of the game.

Artists curious to hear how color was utilized in Far Cry 4 can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation — Espoo, Finland
[02.21.18]
Product Manager (Slingshot Studio)
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Tools Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Technical Producer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.20.18]
Senior Game Designer (Scripter)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Drinking from a sprinkler? That's me': How Switch has impacted devs in the game porting biz
For Xbox boss Spencer, inclusivity is key for successful company culture
Road to the IGF: Czech Academy of Sciences' Attentat 1942
Rovio partners with GSN Games for cash-wagering Angry Birds game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image