Video: How color defined the visual rules of Shangri-La in Far Cry 4

When Ubisoft Toronto was approached by Ubisoft Montreal to collaborate on Far Cry 4, both studios knew they needed to bring the mythical place of Shangri-La to life in a way that felt unique and consistent with the world of Far Cry. So how did they do it?

In this 2015 GDC talk, Ubisoft Toronto's Joshua Cook explains the development process in regards to defining the look of a unique world within a world for Far Cry 4.

Cook also discusses how color can be used to define the visual rules for a world, and how to create an emotionally impactful experience that complements the core experience of the game.

Artists curious to hear how color was utilized in Far Cry 4 can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

