Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rhode Island might tax violent games to fund mental health programs

Rhode Island might tax violent games to fund mental health programs

February 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 22, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    2 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The State of Rhode Island wants to tax violent, M-rated video games and use the cash to bolster mental health support and counseling in schools. 

Representative Robert Nardolillo hopes to introduce new legislation that would place an additional 10 percent sales tax on video games sold in Rhode Island with a "Mature" rating our higher. 

Any extra revenue generated would then be moved into a special account for school districts, providing extra funding for "counseling, mental health programs, and other conflict resolution activities."

"There is evidence that children exposed to violent video games at a young age tend to act more aggressively than those who are not," said Nardolillo. "This bill would give schools the additional resources needed to help students deal with that aggression in a positive way.

"Our goal is to make every school in Rhode Island a safe and calm place for students to learn. By offering children resources to manage their aggression today, we can ensure a more peaceful tomorrow."

While some will no doubt praise the move, there's still plenty of debate regarding the purported link between violent media and real-life violence. 

Back in 2014, well-known psychology researcher and Stetson University Professor Christopher Ferguson suggested there's no correlation between the two, and implored those in positions of power to stop using video games as a scapegoat.  

"Society has a limited amount of resources and attention to devote to the problem of reducing crime," he stated in his study. "There is a risk that identifying the wrong problem, such as media violence, may distract society from more pressing concerns such as poverty, education and vocational disparities and mental health.

"This research may help society focus on issues that really matter and avoid devoting unnecessary resources to the pursuit of moral agendas with little practical value."

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[02.22.18]
Technical Artist, Outsource
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[02.22.18]
UI Artist
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.22.18]
Environment Artist - Destiny (World Building)
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.22.18]
Senior World Designer - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Michael Brough's love of exploring a single game mechanic beget Cinco Paus
Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23
Star Control devs file counterclaim against Stardock over IP ownership
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Living Orb


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image