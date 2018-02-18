Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Disney Interactive is hiring a Sr. Software Engineer

February 22, 2018
Programming, Recruitment

Sr. Software EngineerThe Walt Disney Company

Location: Glendale, California

Disney Interactive is seeking a motivated, skilled Senior Software Engineer to join one of our hit game studios in Glendale! We are focused on building awesome casual mobile games based on classic Disney franchises. If you have a passion for games and have an awesome engineering background, come join us!

Basic Qualifications

  • Client-related game software development to build fun, high-quality, gameplay features to specification
  • Work closely with tech leads to architect and build app tech stacks on mobile (iOS + Android) platforms that can scale to millions of users
  • Architect and design high-quality application frameworks and features to specification
  • Solve challenging and complex problems around cross-platform app development
  • Perform significant implementation of the various components of the application and shared code libraries
  • Create flexible code that can be easily updated as product needs change
  • Drive the creation of scripts / tools to help streamline the development process
  • Contribute ideas in a collaborative, supportive team environment
  • Work effectively as part of a multi-disciplinary team of engineers, artists, designers, producers and QA on mobile games.
  • Participate in weekly sprints, keeping the team updated with your progress
  • Ability to work effectively across multiple teams including client, server, and shared code libraries

Required Education

  • BS in Computer Science (or equivalent), preferably from top technical program 

Company Overview

DCPI is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company that brings stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises four main lines of business: Licensing, Retail, Games and Apps, and Content. The combined segment is home to world-class teams of app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

