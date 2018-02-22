Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23

Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23

February 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Serious, Business/Marketing

Net neutrality will be dissolved effective April 23 as noted in the revocation order published to the Federal Register by the Federal Communications Commission today. 

The FCC voted to dissolve net neutrality back in 2017 with a 3-2 vote. Its recent action is titled "The Restoring Internet Freedom Order," which is misleading considering how net neutrality allows for consumers to access content regardless of where it's hosted.

As it currently stands net neutrality ensures that internet providers won't be able to block or limit access to content by offering paid workarounds. It makes sure that preferential treatment is not given toward some Internet providers.

As reported by Engadget, in the coming months the attorney general of New York is slated to sue the FCC over the repeal of net neutrality with more states and advocacy groups to follow suit. 

If by April 23 this order is still effective, it's likely that internet providers will begin to offer tiered plans which will allow them to pick and choose the content consumers see depending on how much they're paying. These tiered plans may also impact the speed of game downloads and online games. 

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[02.22.18]
Technical Artist, Outsource
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[02.22.18]
UI Artist
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.22.18]
Environment Artist - Destiny (World Building)
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.22.18]
Senior World Designer - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Michael Brough's love of exploring a single game mechanic beget Cinco Paus
Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23
Star Control devs file counterclaim against Stardock over IP ownership
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Living Orb


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image