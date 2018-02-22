Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23

Net neutrality will be dissolved effective April 23 as noted in the revocation order published to the Federal Register by the Federal Communications Commission today.

The FCC voted to dissolve net neutrality back in 2017 with a 3-2 vote. Its recent action is titled "The Restoring Internet Freedom Order," which is misleading considering how net neutrality allows for consumers to access content regardless of where it's hosted.

As it currently stands net neutrality ensures that internet providers won't be able to block or limit access to content by offering paid workarounds. It makes sure that preferential treatment is not given toward some Internet providers.

As reported by Engadget, in the coming months the attorney general of New York is slated to sue the FCC over the repeal of net neutrality with more states and advocacy groups to follow suit.

If by April 23 this order is still effective, it's likely that internet providers will begin to offer tiered plans which will allow them to pick and choose the content consumers see depending on how much they're paying. These tiered plans may also impact the speed of game downloads and online games.