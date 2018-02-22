Discord expands verified server program to eSports teams

Discord announced today that it will be expanding its verified server program to include eSports teams and organizations.

Verified servers are currently used by groups like game developers and publishers to help foster relationships with its online communities.

Along with relaying information in real-time, perks include custom server branding and a verified badge next to the sever name.

The newest additions to the verified server program include over "20 eSports teams and organizations, including almost every team from the Overwatch League," according to a press release.

It seems the goal is to share with fans official player updates and information, as well as the ability to discuss upcoming matches or answer questions on an official hub.