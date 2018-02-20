Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn to better understand your players' social values at GDC 2018

Learn to better understand your players' social values at GDC 2018

February 23, 2018 | By Staff
February 23, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Serious, Business/Marketing, GDC

Everyone who attends the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month will have access to a fantastic array of talks about the art and business of making games, including a particularly relevant one from League of Legends dev Riot Games on how to better understand your players' values. 

This is more important now than ever because game developers need to be thinking globally when they consider their players, all of whom will have different backgrounds and different social values.

In their Advocacy track talk on "Understanding the Social Values of Your Players" Riot Games' Tash Elliott and Jeffrey Burrell will discuss the extensive research Riot has done to understand the underlying social values their players have across the world, lessons learned, and how they applied that information to create meaningful social impact campaigns and long term value for players.

Together, they'll show you the importance of having an evidence-based strategy and framework for video game social impact campaigns, and how it can yield more meaningful results than just selecting charities that have the word "game" in their name.

It promises to be an intriguing talk on a timely and relevant issue for many game makers, so don't miss it! And for more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Blue Wizard Digital
Blue Wizard Digital — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[02.23.18]
Digital Marketing/ User Acquisition Specialist
Big Fish Games
Big Fish Games — Oakland, California, United States
[02.23.18]
Director of Live Operations
Kaneva
Kaneva — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[02.23.18]
Software Engineer Game Development
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[02.23.18]
Lecturer, Senior Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2018 Level Design Workshop: An expert roundtable Q&A
Road to the IGF: Subset Games' Into the Breach
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild big winner at DICE Awards
Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image