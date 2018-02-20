Learn to better understand your players' social values at GDC 2018

Everyone who attends the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month will have access to a fantastic array of talks about the art and business of making games, including a particularly relevant one from League of Legends dev Riot Games on how to better understand your players' values.

This is more important now than ever because game developers need to be thinking globally when they consider their players, all of whom will have different backgrounds and different social values.

In their Advocacy track talk on "Understanding the Social Values of Your Players" Riot Games' Tash Elliott and Jeffrey Burrell will discuss the extensive research Riot has done to understand the underlying social values their players have across the world, lessons learned, and how they applied that information to create meaningful social impact campaigns and long term value for players.

Together, they'll show you the importance of having an evidence-based strategy and framework for video game social impact campaigns, and how it can yield more meaningful results than just selecting charities that have the word "game" in their name.

It promises to be an intriguing talk on a timely and relevant issue for many game makers, so don't miss it! And for more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas