February 23, 2018
Chat with the Crossing Souls developers at 3PM EST!

February 23, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
February 23, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Have you been entranced by the '80s-themed weirdness of Crossing Souls? If you're a developer interested in creating games with colorful visuals and highly detailed-environments, you might want to pay close attention to this game from Spanish developer Fourattic, which released a couple weeks ago with the support of publisher Devolver Digital. 

Since we have a lot of questions about the game's production and its focus on '80s nostalgia, we've invited the folks from Fourattic to join us at 1PM EST (2 hours earlier than our normal streams) to get some answers and discuss the game's design. 

If you have questions about making these kind of games, be sure to join us and ask them in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

