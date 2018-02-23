The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild big winner at DICE Awards

At the 21st DICE Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won game of the year, in addition to three other awards.
Other notable winners include Cuphead from StudioMDHR which took home three awards, two for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds from PUBG Corporation, and tow for Horizon: Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games.
The Academy of Arts and Interactive Sciences, which runs the DICE Summit that happened this week, honored Genyo Takeda, special corporate advisor at Nintendo with a lifetime achievement award.
The full list of award recipients is as follows:
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Mobile Game of the Year
Fire Emblem Heroes
Handheld Game of the Year
Metroid: Samus Returns
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Snipperclips
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 18
Role-Playing Game of the Year
NierR: Automata
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Fighting Game of the Year
Injustice 2
Family Game of the Year
Snipperclips
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Super Mario Odyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead