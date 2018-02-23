The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild big winner at DICE Awards

At the 21st DICE Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won game of the year, in addition to three other awards.

Other notable winners include Cuphead from StudioMDHR which took home three awards, two for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds from PUBG Corporation, and tow for Horizon: Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games.

The Academy of Arts and Interactive Sciences, which runs the DICE Summit that happened this week, honored Genyo Takeda, special corporate advisor at Nintendo with a lifetime achievement award.

The full list of award recipients is as follows:

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn

Mobile Game of the Year

Fire Emblem Heroes

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo

Handheld Game of the Year

Metroid: Samus Returns

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Snipperclips

Publisher: SFB Games

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Publisher: Bluehole

Developer: PUBG Corporation

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment

Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 18

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Electronic Arts

Role-Playing Game of the Year

NierR: Automata

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: PlatinumGames

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Fighting Game of the Year

Injustice 2

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Snipperclips

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: SFB Games

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Action Game of the Year

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Publisher: Bluehole

Developer: PUBG Corporation

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Super Mario Odyssey

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Cuphead

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead