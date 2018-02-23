Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild big winner at DICE Awards

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild big winner at DICE Awards
February 23, 2018 | By Kris Graft
February 23, 2018 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing

At the 21st DICE Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won game of the year, in addition to three other awards.

Other notable winners include Cuphead from StudioMDHR which took home three awards, two for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds from PUBG Corporation, and tow for Horizon: Zero Dawn from Guerrilla Games.

The Academy of Arts and Interactive Sciences, which runs the DICE Summit that happened this week, honored Genyo Takeda, special corporate advisor at Nintendo with a lifetime achievement award.

The full list of award recipients is as follows:

 

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

  • Publisher: Oculus Studios
  • Developer: Ready At Dawn

 

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

  • Publisher: Oculus Studios
  • Developer: Ready At Dawn

 

Mobile Game of the Year

Fire Emblem Heroes

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo

 

Handheld Game of the Year

Metroid: Samus Returns

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo

 

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Snipperclips

  • Publisher: SFB Games
  • Developer: Nintendo

 

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

  • Publisher: Bluehole
  • Developer: PUBG Corporation

 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

  • Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment
  • Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris

 

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 18

  • Publisher: Electronic Arts
  • Developer: Electronic Arts

 

Role-Playing Game of the Year

NierR: Automata

  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Developer: PlatinumGames

 

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

 

Fighting Game of the Year

Injustice 2

  • Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: NetherRealm Studios

 

Family Game of the Year

Snipperclips

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: SFB Games

 

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

 

Action Game of the Year

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

  • Publisher: Bluehole
  • Developer: PUBG Corporation

 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: Guerrilla Games

 

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: Guerrilla Games

 

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Super Mario Odyssey

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Cuphead

  • Publisher: StudioMDHR
  • Developer: StudioMDHR

 

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua

  • Publisher: Ninja Theory
  • Developer: Ninja Theory

 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

  • Publisher: StudioMDHR
  • Developer: StudioMDHR

 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead

  • Publisher: StudioMDHR
  • Developer: StudioMDHR

 

Related Jobs

Lone Wolf Development
Lone Wolf Development — San Jose, California, United States
[02.22.18]
Veteran C++ Developer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[02.22.18]
Engineering Manager
Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.21.18]
Graphics Hardware Engineer
Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.21.18]
GPU Compute Architect


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

GDC 2018 Level Design Workshop: An expert roundtable Q&A
How Michael Brough's love of exploring a single game mechanic beget Cinco Paus
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild big winner at DICE Awards
Net Neutrality repeal effective starting on April 23


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image