February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018
Vision Esports secures $38M to ramp up investment efforts

February 23, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Vision Esports has raised $38 million through a funding round led by Evolution Media, an investment company backed by major athletes and sports stars. 

Vision was established by LA-based private equity firm Vision Venture Partners with the aim of raising cash to invest in esports team organization Echo Fox, esports production house Vision Entertainment, and league operator/ranking adjudicator Twin Galaxies.

Following its latest round of funding, which comes shortly after an undisclosed investment from the New York Yankees, Vision is now the largest shareholder in all three companies.

